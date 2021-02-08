Wisconsin’s first community vaccination site set to open in Rock Co. on Feb. 16

Pat Nabong A Walmart employee prepares to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart in the Austin neighborhood, of Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County will soon be home to the first community vaccination site in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers, alongside the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, announced Monday a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to establish vaccination sites around the state. The Rock County vaccination site is scheduled to open Feb. 16.

The Rock County site will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people per day. Officials said that number could rise if Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase. Health officials said they hope to provide up to 1,000 shots per day if that happens.

“Wisconsinites are working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and put this pandemic behind us. This partnership with AMI is going to help us take another step in the right direction,” Evers said. “Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that’s going to take a team effort not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime.”

Officials did not share details on the specific location of the vaccination site.

Local public health departments, the Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Emergency Management will work with AMI at each of the testing site around the state.

