Wisconsin's confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 4,353, deaths reach 222

MADISON, Wis. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed cases has reached 4,353, according to new numbers from state and county health departments.

Dane County’s total number of confirmed cases is now 363. Twenty people in Dane County have died from the disease.

Throughout the state 222 people have died from complications caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are 32 labs throughout the state that are performing COVID-19 tests. Between those labs, roughly 7,890 tests are able to be performed every day.

More than 45,000 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the coronavirus.

