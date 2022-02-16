Wisconsin’s average daily COVID-19 case total falls to lowest level since mid-September

All but one county in state now out of 'critically high' virus activity category

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases have fallen quickly in Wisconsin as the Omicron variant-fueled surge subsides, and now all but one of the state’s 72 counties are outside the Department of Health Services’ “critically high” virus activity category, the agency reported Wednesday.

Every county in the state except for Douglas County in far northern Wisconsin is now in the “very high” category, meaning the case rate is between 350 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents. Douglas County, which includes the city of Superior, is just over the critically high threshold at 1,004.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

Dane County’s case burden is at 834 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest rate among south-central Wisconsin counties. Iowa County sits at 791 per 100,000 residents, while Green County is at 784.1, Rock County is at 754.2, Columbia County is at 704, Sauk County is at 679.6 and Jefferson County is at 520.9.

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 case activity has shrunk in all but 13 counties, DHS data shows; the other 13 counties showed no significant change in cases during that timeframe.

DHS on Wednesday reported 1,602 new COVID-19 cases were added to its dashboard from Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average daily case count has fallen to 1,629, the lowest it has been since Sept. 12.

