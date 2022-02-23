Wisconsin’s average COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level since August, DHS reports

DHS: All 72 counties in state fall out of 'critically high' virus activity category

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases continue to fall rapidly in Wisconsin, with the state’s seven-day average daily COVID-19 case count falling below 1,000 for the first time since early August, the Department of Health Services reported Wednesday.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the current average sits at 982 cases reported per day. The last time it was below 1,000 per day was Aug. 4, 2021, when it was at 994 cases.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows a 7-day average of new confirmed cases of 982. The last time it was below 1,000 was 8/4/21. Also, you'll see no counties at the Critically High disease activity level. Thank you for your work to #StopTheSpread. Learn more: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/CFceQ79frs — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 23, 2022

COVID-19 case activity continues to fall in the state, according to DHS data; all 72 counties have fallen out of the most severe “critically high” activity category as of Wednesday. Forty-three counties are now seeing “very high” levels of COVID-19 activity, and 29 have fallen even lower to the “high” category.

In south-central Wisconsin, Adams, Lafayette, Sauk, Jefferson and Walworth counties are in the “high” category — meaning case rates are between 100 and 350 per 100,000 residents — while the remaining counties are in the “very high” category with case rates between 350 and 1,000 per 100,000 residents.

The state’s positivity rate has also fallen to 6%, DHS reported.

LIST: Dane Co. school districts outline plans in wake of mask mandate’s expiration

As case totals fall, numerous area schools — and Dane County — have announced plans to drop mask mandates in the coming weeks. The Madison Metropolitan School District said Wednesday it will still require masks indoors until April.

Statewide, 63.8% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.3% are fully vaccinated.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.