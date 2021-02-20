Wisconsin’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since June

MADISON, Wis. — Positive cases continue to decline across the state with the 7-day percentage lowering to 2.8% positive tests.

Health officials confirmed 676 new cases Saturday, a drop from Friday’s case count of 744. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also continued on a decline, with Saturday’s average positive cases going down .1% from Friday’s. It’s the lowest the positivity rate has been since June.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 559,172 confirmed cases, and 9,318 cases are active.

DHS officials said 1,159,390 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 337,511 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

At least 6,284 have died of coronavirus complications, with 17 new deaths confirmed Saturday. Another 81 people were also hospitalized in the past day.

