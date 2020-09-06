Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new positive coronavirus tests reaches 10%

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average for new coronavirus tests that come back positive has reached 10%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While the the state’s percent of positive tests skyrocketed to 16.2% on Sunday, the seven-day average for new positive tests has been gradually increasing since mid-August.

On Sunday, state and county health officials confirmed an additional 897 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total count since the start of the pandemic to 81,223*.

Of all Wisconsinites who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 89% of them have recovered from their infections. There are 8,101 active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Sunday afternoon.

Health officials confirmed one additional death Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,171 people.

Sunday morning, Dane County health officials confirmed that the county set a new single-day record for new cases on Saturday. Of the 147 cases confirmed Saturday, at least half of them were among UW-Madison students and staff.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.