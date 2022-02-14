Wisconsin’s 7-day average COVID-19 case rate falls to lowest level in more than 3 months

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases has fallen below 2,000 for the first time since early November, the state’s Department of Health Services said Monday.

As of Monday’s update, the state’s seven-day average sits at 1,941 new cases per day. The last time the average was under 2,000 was on Nov. 2, when it sat at 1,918.

The percent-positivity rate has also fallen to under 10%, DHS reported. An average of 9.8% of COVID-19 tests came back positive over the past week.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and some good news. The 7-day average of new, confirmed cases continues to decline; it is now below 2,000 cases for the first time since November 2, 2021. Thank you for the work you are doing to #StopTheSpread. Learn more: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/UNwHx5frsK — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 14, 2022

Despite the number of cases falling, 56 Wisconsin counties remain at a critically high level of virus spread. The remaining 16 counties fell to the very high category.

Statewide, 63.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 59.7% are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows.

DHS’ update comes on the same day Public Health Madison & Dane County announced it will allow the county’s mask mandate to expire on March 1.

