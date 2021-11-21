Wisconsin’s 170th gun deer season kicks off

by Tahleel Mohieldin

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — The State of Wisconsin opened more than 7 million acres of land for thousands of deer hunters Saturday.

Gun deer season is a tradition that’s been going on for a long time in the badger state, this year marking 170 years.

“With some people it’s right up there with Christmas. I mean it’s a big deal,” said DNR Conservation Warden Nick Webster.

According to Webster, so far this year, 700 thousand people in Wisconsin have hunting licenses.

Among them are twins Phyllip and Zachary Brown who have been hunting since they were kids.

“It’s a good opportunity to put more meat in the freezer and all of that,” said Brown. “Hang out with the family.”

The two brothers making sure to dress the part, rocking blaze orange clothes–something Webster said was necessary even for those hiking.

“It’s hard to see where everybody’s at all the time and that just really helps illuminate where people are at,” he said.

For Webster when it comes to gun one of the most important things for hunters to keep in mind is the acronym TABK.

“You got T, for treat every firearm as if it’s loaded. A is, always point a muzzle in a safe direction. B is being certain of your target before and beyond–you want to know what’s before your target and after your target,” he explained. “Then K is, keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot.”

Webster also noted that most injuries are not gun related but usually involve people over exerting themselves or falling out of trees.

The deer hunt runs through Nov. 28th.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.