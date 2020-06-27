Wisconsin youth activists to walk 65 miles in support of gun reform, anti-racist future

MADISON, Wis. — The 50 Miles More organization announced Friday that young activists will walk 65 miles across Wisconsin starting June 30, according to a news release.

Officials said “The Milwaukee to Madison March” will start at City Hall in Milwaukee and end in Madison on July 4.

The report said the youth-led campaign is calling on Wisconsin elected officials for support that Black lives matter and gun violence must end.

According to the release, the group advocates for the following:

Gov. Tony Evers to condemn use of teargas and rubber bullets

Another special session on gun violence and a special session on policing in Wisconsin

Act on the requests of BlackLivesMatteratschools.com

Funding for violence prevention

The DOC to release incarcerated people due to prison overcrowding and the inability to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin elected officials to support Black women and Black members of the LGBTQ+ community

“Gen Z has grown up watching videos of Black people being brutalized and killed by police, and we are traumatized,” said Bria Smith, organizer of the Milwaukee to Madison March. “We are calling on all of our elected officials to support Black youth, especially young Black women and Black Queer youth in Wisconsin, by committing to being anti-racist.”

Organizers said a 12 p.m. press conference at Milwaukee’s City Hall will kick off the march.

For more information about the march, click here.

