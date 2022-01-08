Wisconsin wrestling takes down Northwestern in conference opener

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin opened up their Big Ten slate with a 19-15 win over Northwestern.

Public Service Announcement from @agomez_149: “I’m Back” @BadgerWrestling takes down Northwestern 19-15 in their Big Ten opener #Badgers pic.twitter.com/YuIU583qnr — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 8, 2022

After losing the first three matches of the dual, Austin Gomez put the Badgers on the board with an 8-6 decision over #4 Yahya Thomas and the rally was on. Wisconsin won 4 of the next 5 matches and the rest was history.

RESULTS:

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.