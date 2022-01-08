Wisconsin wrestling takes down Northwestern in conference opener

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin opened up their Big Ten slate with a 19-15 win over Northwestern.

After losing the first three matches of the dual, Austin Gomez put the Badgers on the board with an 8-6 decision over #4 Yahya Thomas and the rally was on. Wisconsin won 4 of the next 5 matches and the rest was history.

RESULTS: 

No. 12 Wisconsin 19, No. 12 Northwestern 15 (Madison, Wis.) WIS – NU
125: #17 Michael DeAugustino (NW) over #4 Eric Barnett (WIS) (Dec 9-5) 0-3
133: #9 Chris Cannon (NW) over #33 Kyle Burwick (WIS) (Dec 4-0) 0-6
141: Frankie Tal Shahar (NW) over #24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) (Dec 5-4) 0-9
149: #11 Austin Gomez (WIS) over #4 Yahya Thomas (NW) (Dec 8-6) 3-9
157: #2 Ryan Deakin (NW) over #33 Garrett Model (WIS) (Dec 8-3) 3-12
165: #8 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Erich Byelick (NW) (MD 13-1) 7-12
174: #17 Andrew McNally (WIS) over #28 Troy Fisher (NW) (Dec 3-1) 10-12
184: #33 Christopher Weiler (WIS) over Jon Halvorsen (NW) (MD 8-0) 14-12
197: #24 Braxton Amos (WIS) over Brendan Devine (NW) (TF 20-5 3:45) 19-12
285: #14 Lucas Davison (NW) over 35 Trent Hillger (WIS) (Dec 4-3) 19-15

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

