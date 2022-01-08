Wisconsin wrestling takes down Northwestern in conference opener
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin opened up their Big Ten slate with a 19-15 win over Northwestern.
After losing the first three matches of the dual, Austin Gomez put the Badgers on the board with an 8-6 decision over #4 Yahya Thomas and the rally was on. Wisconsin won 4 of the next 5 matches and the rest was history.
RESULTS:
|No. 12 Wisconsin 19, No. 12 Northwestern 15 (Madison, Wis.)
|WIS – NU
|125: #17 Michael DeAugustino (NW) over #4 Eric Barnett (WIS) (Dec 9-5)
|0-3
|133: #9 Chris Cannon (NW) over #33 Kyle Burwick (WIS) (Dec 4-0)
|0-6
|141: Frankie Tal Shahar (NW) over #24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) (Dec 5-4)
|0-9
|149: #11 Austin Gomez (WIS) over #4 Yahya Thomas (NW) (Dec 8-6)
|3-9
|157: #2 Ryan Deakin (NW) over #33 Garrett Model (WIS) (Dec 8-3)
|3-12
|165: #8 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Erich Byelick (NW) (MD 13-1)
|7-12
|174: #17 Andrew McNally (WIS) over #28 Troy Fisher (NW) (Dec 3-1)
|10-12
|184: #33 Christopher Weiler (WIS) over Jon Halvorsen (NW) (MD 8-0)
|14-12
|197: #24 Braxton Amos (WIS) over Brendan Devine (NW) (TF 20-5 3:45)
|19-12
|285: #14 Lucas Davison (NW) over 35 Trent Hillger (WIS) (Dec 4-3)
|19-15
UP NEXT:
Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
