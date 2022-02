Wisconsin wrestling moves up to #8 in the country

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — After a dominating performance over Illinois in their last Big Ten dual of the regular season, Wisconsin moved up a spot in this week’s NWCA poll.

The Badgers sit at #8 in the country. They’re one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 8.

UP NEXT:

#8 Wisconsin travels to #17 Northern Iowa on Thursday.

