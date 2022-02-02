Wisconsin wrestling moves up in NWCA Poll
MADISON, Wis. — After dominating Maryland to improve to 9-1 on the year, the Wisconsin wrestling team moved up 1 spot to #9 in this week’s NWCA Coaches Poll.
The Badgers are 1 of 6 Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.
UP NEXT:
#9 Wisconsin travels to Iowa City for a dual with #2 Iowa on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Wisconsin hasn’t beaten Iowa since 2007.
