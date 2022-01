Wisconsin wrestling closes out weekend with upset of No. 12 Rutgers

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The 16th-ranked Badgers close out the opening weekend of conference meets by upsetting No. 12 Rutgers.

After falling behind early, Wisconsin rallied with the help of Austin Gomez (149) and Garrett Model (157). Badgers went on to win the dual 19-14 moving to 6-0 on the season.

RESULTS

No. 12 Wisconsin 19, No. 16 Rutgers 14 (Madison, Wis.) WIS – RUT

125: #4 Eric Barnett (WIS) over #30 Dylan Shawver (RUT) (Dec 8-4) 3-0

133: Joe Olivieri (RUT) over #25 Kyle Burwick (WIS) (Dec 4-3) 3-3

141: #4 Sebastian Rivera (RUT) over #24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) (TF 19-3 6:08) 3-8

149: #11 Austin Gomez (WIS) over #19 Mike VanBrill (RUT) (MD 11-1) 7-8

157: #33 Garrett Model (WIS) over Robert Kanniard (RUT) (Dec 13-8) 10-8

165: #8 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Andrew Clark (RUT) (Dec 10-4) 13-8

174: #17 Andrew McNally (WIS) over #26 Jackson Turley (RUT) (Dec 6-1) 16-8

184: #5 John Poznanski (RUT) over #33 Chris Weiler (WIS) (Dec 12-5) 16-11

197: #7 Greg Bulsak (RUT) over #24 Braxton Amos (WIS) (Dec 8-7) 16-14

285: #5 Trent Hillger (WIS) over Boone McDermott (RUT) (Dec 6-3) 19-14

UP NEXT

Wisconsin travels to face Minnesota on Sunday at 1p.m.

