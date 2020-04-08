Wisconsin worried about spike in virus cases due to election

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s forging ahead with an election in the middle of a pandemic has public health officials, and those who showed up at the polls, worried about whether it will result in a spike in cases of the coronavirus.

Public health experts, elected officials, poll workers and many voters pushed unsuccessfully for a delay in the election.

Voters who didn’t get absentee ballots were forced to choose between voting in person or staying at home to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Epidemiologist Kristen Malecki said Wednesday holding the election was counter to all good scientific evidence.

