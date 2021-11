Wisconsin women’s hockey returns to ice

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team returns to the rink rested and ready to go following their bye week.

The top-ranked Badgers travel to Minnesota this weekend to face St. Thomas. Game one is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.