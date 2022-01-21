Wisconsin women’s hockey adds game against St. Thomas

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — A little over a week after Wisconsin called off their home series against St. Thomas do to COIVD-19 concerns within the Tommies’ program, the two schools announced a schedule update.

After playing at St. Cloud State on January 28-29th, the Badgers will head south and skate against the Tommies on January 31st at 7:15 p.m. in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

BLAIR WATCH LISTED:

For the second-straight year Kennedy Blair has been named to the National Goalie of the Year watch list.

So far this season, the Badger goaltender has a save percentage of .942.

