Wisconsin women’s basketball game against Purdue called off due to Badgers’ COVID cases

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team is having another game called off due to COVID-19 cases within the program, athletic department officials announced Monday morning.

Thursday night’s game scheduled to be played at the Kohl Center on Thursday, December 30 will not be played after a decision by UW medical officials. People who had tickets to Thursday night’s game will get an e-mail from the athletic department with more information.

The athletic department says more information on how the game will be handled when it comes to the Big Ten’s COVID-19 forfeit policy will come in the next few days.

Last week, the Badgers women’s basketball team also had to call off a scheduled game against Eastern Illinois due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Additional Badgers athletic programs have also been affected by a spread of COVID cases in the last month. The Badgers women’s hockey team canceled scheduled games through the end of 2021 due to COVID cases and injuries within the program, while the men’s basketball team had to cancel a last-minute matchup with George Mason — which was arranged when Morgan State could not make the trip to Madison due to COVID cases — last week due to the Badgers’ own positive cases.

As of now, COVID-19 cases have not put the Badgers football team’s appearance in this week’s Las Vegas Bowl in jeopardy, although several other college football bowls have had to be called off in the last week due to the number of positive cases forcing some teams to pull out.

The women’s basketball team’s next scheduled game is now next Tuesday, January 5, at the Kohl Center against Indiana.

