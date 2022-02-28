Wisconsin women’s basketball earns No. 11 seed for Big Ten Tournament

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team is already turning its focus to the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers earned the No. 11 seed and will face 14-seed Illinois on Wednesday. Tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Earlier Sunday, Wisconsin beat Purdue 63-62 at Mackey Arena in the regular season finale. Julia Pospisilova lead the Badgers with 19 points.

