Wisconsin women using Minnesota series as a learning experience

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time all year the Badgers left the ice with a loss.

Friday night Wisconsin fell to Minnesota and then Saturday earned a tie in the series finale. It wasn’t the results they wanted, but this group knows they can learn from this series.

UP NEXT:

The top ranked Badgers hit the road to Bemidji for a weekend series against the Beavers. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m. on Friday and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

PUPPY LOVE:

Wisconsin’s games against Bemidji State is their final series before the Badgers hit Christmas break.

Senior forward Brette Pettet is already counting down the days to go home and see her dog (and her parents of course!).

