Wisconsin women looking forward to playing on Monday, not practicing

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — In a normal week, the Badger women’s hockey team would be getting ready for a 2-game series on the weekend, but this isn’t a normal week.

Instead of playing on Saturday and Sunday, Wisconsin will be practicing ahead of Monday’s exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. And the vibe heading into Monday for UW: a game is better than practice.

“The opportunity to give back to our community is huge” – @BrettePettet Badgers, Blugolds, and books. The last one is your ticket to watch @BadgerWHockey on Monday and it will help fill the backpacks of future #Badgers in the Madison community. pic.twitter.com/IlEO0P4NLr — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 6, 2022

The price of admission for the game is a book. A new or gently used children’s book will get you into LaBahn to see the Badgers take on the Blugolds. And your ticket will be donated to schools around the Madison area.

