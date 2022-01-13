Wisconsin women fall to Minnesota 82-66

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin scored a season-high 21 first quarter points, but couldn’t keep up with Minnesota.

The Badger men’s basketball team helping collect socks ahead of the women’s game. You can bring to bring a new pair of socks to tomorrow’s game to donate too #Badgers pic.twitter.com/oSc8d89cDN — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 13, 2022



The Badgers (3-12. 0-5) lose their third straight game 82-66. Krystyna Ellew led the way for UW with 19 points.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin travels to Rutgers on Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. tip on BTN+.

