Wisconsin women fall to Minnesota 82-66

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin scored a season-high 21 first quarter points, but couldn’t keep up with Minnesota. 


The Badgers (3-12. 0-5) lose their third straight game 82-66. Krystyna Ellew led the way for UW with 19 points.

UP NEXT:
Wisconsin travels to Rutgers on Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. tip on BTN+.

