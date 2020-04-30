Wisconsin woman charged after son’s body found in her car

Associated Press by Associated Press

Hussein

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman is charged after the body of her young son was found in her car apparently months after he died.

Sagal Hussein, 25, of Howard, faces nine counts, including chronic neglect of a child causing death, hiding the corpse of a child and obstruction of an officer.

The investigation into 5-year-old Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began on Jan. 26 after a neighbor reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside, unsupervised. Hussein told authorities he was with his father out of state, but they could not confirm that.

After Hussein’s arrest, lab workers found the boy’s decomposed body in the cargo area of her vehicle. WLUK-TV reports an autopsy found he was severely malnourished and weighed about 20 pounds.

