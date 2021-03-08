Wisconsin wins ninth WCHA Final Faceoff title

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Wisconsin beats Ohio State in overtime to win WCHA Tournament (Wisconsin Athletics)

MINNEAOPLIS, Minn. – It went to overtime, but Wisconsin wasted no time in the extra period to claim its ninth WCHA tournament championship.



Lacey Eden scored the game-winning goal 42 seconds to give the Badgers a 3-2 win over the Buckeyes in overtime.

Daryl Watts scored two goals, while Kennedy Blair made 18 saves.

For the sixth time in school history, Wisconsin won both the WCHA regular-season title and the WCHA Final Faceoff.

The Badgers earned the #2 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face #7 Providence on March 16 at 1:00 P.M. You can stream the game on NCAA.com.

