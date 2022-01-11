Wisconsin wins charity exhibition game Badgers, Blugolds and Books 15-1

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Top-ranked Wisconsin returned to the ice Monday night for its charity exhibition game Badgers, Blugolds and Books. The Badgers beat UW-Eau Claire 15-1.

Admission to the game was a new or gently used children’s book. The books will be donated to organization in the Madison area.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts St. Thomas Saturday and Sunday. Puck drops at 2 p.m. both days.

