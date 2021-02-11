Wisconsin, Walgreens getting additional COVID vaccines through pharmacy program

MADISON, Wis. — Select Walgreens locations in Wisconsin will start providing COVID-19 vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday.

The program launched this week and aims to accelerate the vaccination efforts in underserved communities.

“This partnership is another tool to support the great work that local public health is doing in our communities,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release.

The amount of COVID-19 vaccines available is still limited nationwide, so the Wisconsin DHS says the program will start small and expand as supply increases. The program will start with total of 178 Walgreens locations across the state taking part.

DHS says the vaccines being distributed to Walgreens will be in addition to the number of vaccines currently being alloted to Wisconsin. An additional 17,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to the 178 Walgreens locations.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment through the Walgreens website.

People currently eligible for the vaccine include frontline health care workers, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel, correctional staff and adults age 65 and older.

