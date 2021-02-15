Wisconsin voters still have time to get voter ID ahead of spring primary

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding Wisconsin voters that they still have time to get an ID to vote in this year’s spring primary election.

Despite Monday being President’s Day, Division of Motor Vehicles officials said DMVs around the state are open. Residents who want to vote in Tuesday’s election must have a Wisconsin driver license or other form of ID to vote.

Those in need of an ID for voting need a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency to get a state ID. Residents who do not have all documentation readily available can use the DMV’s ID Petition Process that will allow them to vote while they gather the needed documents.

Once the necessary forms are filled out, the DMV will send a photo ID document via overnight mail that voters can use at the polls on Tuesday.

Residents can use the DMV’s online tool to find the location closest to them.

