Wisconsin voters approve crime victims amendment

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have approved amending the state constitution to guarantee crime victims more rights.

The amendment easily passed in results counted Monday from last week’s election. The Wisconsin Constitution and state law already lay out a host of crime victim rights.

The amendment gives victims the right to seal information that could be used to locate them; the right to be heard at plea and parole hearings; and the right to opt out of defense attorneys’ civil depositions.

Supporters have dubbed the amendments “Marsy’s Law” for a California college student who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983.

