Wisconsin volleyball team’s return to court delayed again

MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve been waiting for the top women’s volleyball team in the nation to return to the court, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

The Wisconsin Badgers were scheduled to take on Northwestern this weekend after a two-week layoff due to a COVID outbreak within the program, but this weekend’s matches are now being postponed due to COVID cases causing the Wildcats to put activities on hold.

Still undefeated this season, Wisconsin hasn’t played since February 21st. Now, they’ll have to wait another week for their first match back.

📅MINNESOTA SERIES CHANGE📅 Wednesday, March 17th ➡️ Thursday, March 18th Thursday, March 18th at 7PM CT

Wisconsin vs Minnesota

ON THE BIG TEN NETWORK Sunday, March 21st at 7PM CT

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

ON THE BIG TEN NETWORK Are you happy? pic.twitter.com/edJz5tFFkm — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) March 11, 2021

They’re scheduled to take on 5th-ranked Minnesota next Thursday at the UW Fieldhouse.

