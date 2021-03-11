Wisconsin volleyball team’s return to court delayed again
MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve been waiting for the top women’s volleyball team in the nation to return to the court, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.
The Wisconsin Badgers were scheduled to take on Northwestern this weekend after a two-week layoff due to a COVID outbreak within the program, but this weekend’s matches are now being postponed due to COVID cases causing the Wildcats to put activities on hold.
Still undefeated this season, Wisconsin hasn’t played since February 21st. Now, they’ll have to wait another week for their first match back.
They’re scheduled to take on 5th-ranked Minnesota next Thursday at the UW Fieldhouse.
