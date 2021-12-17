Wisconsin volleyball takes down #1 Louisville, advances to National Championship

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in the last three seasons, the Badgers will be playing for a national championship.

🚨DOWN GOES #1🚨 The #Badgers are on to the #NCAAVB Championship! #4 Wisconsin takes down #1 Louisville in 5 sets. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 17, 2021

#4 Wisconsin took down #1 Louisville in 5 sets (25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9) to advance to Saturday’s final. Anna Smrek led the way for UW with 20 kills, Dana Rettke added in 14, and Grace Loberg finished with 13.

Sydney Hilley had 58 assists, while Lauren Barnes finished with 19 digs.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin will face the winner of Pittsburgh/Nebraska on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

