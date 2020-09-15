Wisconsin volleyball shows off new hardware

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin volleyball team is showing off some new hardware.

The Badgers revealed their 2019 Big Ten Championship and National runner-up rings on Monday.

A look at what happened when we got our rings yesterday. Time to earn some more hardware this year. pic.twitter.com/ZFbylCauEo — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) September 15, 2020

Wisconsin went 18-2 in conference play during the 2019 season.

They competed in the National Championship game where they fell to Stanford in three sets.

She is pretty, but it's more than a piece of jewelry. It's a symbol of all the hard work this team put in last season. pic.twitter.com/72EOoxjrO2 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) September 14, 2020

The Badgers will return four of their starters including All-American setter Sydney Hilley and three-time All-American and 2019 Big Ten player of the year, Dana Rettke.

The team is scheduled to play in the spring.

