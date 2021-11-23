Wisconsin volleyball ready for Friday’s showdown with Nebraska

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a lot on the line Friday night for the Badger volleyball team.

If Wisconsin beats Nebraska, Kelly Sheffield would win his 500th match and UW would win their third straight Big Ten championship.

Sheffield says he’s more focused on the latter and knows his team will be ready to perform.

AWARDS GALORE

Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten’s Setter of the Week for the 17th time in her career after posting two double-doubles in Wisconsin’s wins over Michigan State and Minnesota.

Julia Orzol was also shown some love from the league. The Badger freshman was tabbed the conference’s Freshman of Week.

