Wisconsin volleyball beats Michigan State in 4 sets

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin got off to a fast start on Friday night against Michigan State and never looked back.

The Badgers beat the Spartans in 4 sets (25-15, 25-17, 34-36, 25-17) to improve to 14-3 in Big Ten play.

Julia Orzol led the way for UW with 15 kills, Dana Rettke added in 13, and Jade Demps finished with 12.

