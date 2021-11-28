Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, outright wins Big Ten title

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The fifth-ranked Badgers outright claimed the Big Ten title Saturday night after completing a sweep of Indiana.

Wisconsin finished the regular season 25-3 and on a five-game win streak. Now, the team awaits their seeding in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The selection show takes place Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

