Wisconsin Veterans Home at King shares messages to their families

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

WAUPACA, Wis. — Members of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King wrote on signs telling their loved ones that they are thinking of them.

According to a Facebook post, members have found ways to connect with loved ones while they are trying to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs reminds people they can still reach out to loved ones with a phone call, email, text or video chat if they can’t visit in person.

Comments

comments