Wisconsin vaccination rate increases amid high demand

Associated Press by Associated Press

David Goldman A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination rate increased relative to other states over the past week and demand continues to far exceed demand.

State health officials said Tuesday that Wisconsin vaccinated more than 200,000 people last week and the state’s allotment of vaccine from the federal government is increasing by 18%.

However, last week alone, nearly 300,000 doses were requested by Wisconsin vaccinators, but only about 77,000 doses were delivered to the state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Wisconsin 29th in terms of people vaccinated per capita as of Monday. It had been as low as 44th last week.

