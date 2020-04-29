Wisconsin Union shares copycat recipe for popular sesame chicken dish

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin Union

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Union has come up with a way for you to enjoy one of its beloved dishes by making it from scratch.

Ginger Root’s sweet and tangy sesame chicken can normally be found at Union South, but the restaurant’s currently closed due to the pandemic.

Here’s how you can cook the meal yourself:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs of store-bought popcorn chicken

1 tsp vegetable oil

2 tsp garlic, minced

2 Tbsp green onion, sliced (divided)

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup honey

3 Tbsp light brown sugar

3 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

3 Tbsp sambal olek chili-garlic sauce

2 Tbsp sesame oil

4 tsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

Recipe:

Bake 1 1/2 pounds of popcorn chicken as directed on package. In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and half of the green onions. Sauté until aromatic. Add soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, chicken stock, Sambal Olek Chili-Garlic sauce, honey, ketchup and brown sugar and mix ingredients together. Add cornstarch and whisk to remove any lumps. Bring sauce to a boil. Add cooked chicken and sesame seeds directly to saucepan. Toss until evenly coated. Garnish with remaining green onions. Serve over a bed of jasmine rice (optional) and enjoy!

For a printable copy of the recipe, click here.

The Union says you can look forward to finding future recipes on its website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments