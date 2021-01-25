Wisconsin Union says no Lady Liberty on Lake Mendota this year

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — The iconic Lady Liberty won’t be on Lake Mendota this year, one of many changes the Wisconsin Union is making to its annual Winter Carnival due to COVID-19.

Instead of the large inflatable Lady Liberty being placed on the frozen surface of Lake Mendota, the Union will instead hold a “Winter Lady Liberty DIY Contest” this year, encouraging people to create their own “Lady Libertys” and take a picture, tagging the Wisconsin Union on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

New this year for the Carnival, the Union will offer an Ice Fishing Derby on February 6th from noon until 7 p.m., allowing people to take part either as competitors or as learners. The Union calls it their first-ever educational fishing competition and will provide the equipment to people who need it.

A variety of other events will be offered throughout the week, including sledding, snowshoe rentals, ice climbing, nordic skiing lessons and curling tournaments. A full list of events can be found on the Wisconsin Union’s website. Some events require pre-registration, but are open to both Union members and guests.

This year’s Carnival will run from February 3rd until February 7th.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.