Wisconsin unemployment ties monthly low of 3%

by Associated Press

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate tied a record low of 3% in November, a number last hit exactly three years ago.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals Thursday.

Wisconsin’s rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November. The state rate was down from 3.2% in October.

Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs over the month.

Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek says the numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin’s economic growth depends on having a skilled and ready workforce.

