Wisconsin unemployment falls to 12% in May

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 12% in May.

Breaking: Wisconsin's unemployment rate dropped from 13.6% to 12% in May, a month where the state's “safer at home” order closing most nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic was in effect for two weeks before being struck down. — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) June 18, 2020

The state’s “safer at home” order closing most nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic was in effect for two weeks that month before being struck down.

The 12% unemployment rate was down from the revised 13.6% rate in April. The national unemployment rate for May was 13.3%. Wisconsin added 72,100 private-sector jobs in May.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments