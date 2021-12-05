Wisconsin, UCLA match set for Thursday afternoon

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers can clinch a trip to the Elite Eight with a win Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin Volleyball will host the Regional Semifinals and Finals this week at the Fieldhouse.

The Badgers will get things going at 4 p.m. Thursday against UCLA. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Ticket information for the Sweet 16 is expected soon.

