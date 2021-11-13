Wisconsin tops UW-Green Bay in Bo’s return to the Kohl Center

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — On a night where Wisconsin honored the legacy of Bo Ryan, the Badger men’s basketball team turned back the clock defensively.

Wisconsin held UW-Green Bay to just 15 first half points and 23.5% from the field. Steven Crowl led the way with 18 points and 7 rebounds, while Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each finished with 15,

UW moves to 2-0 with 72-34 win. They host Providence on Monday at 8:00 pm.

