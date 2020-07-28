Wisconsin tops 50K confirmed cases of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has officially surpassed 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state and county health officials.

This is the third milestone to happen in the same month, as Fourth of July weekend saw 30,000 cases of the virus. Two weeks later, that number exceeded 40,000. In the 11 days since then, the state now has a lifetime total of 50,316 confirmed cases.

Testing has doubled since Monday, with over 14,424 people tested in the past 24 hours. Out of those results, health officials said there were 709* positive cases. The state Department of Health Services said that’s roughly 5.3% of new tests, which is a decrease from Monday’s 8.5%.

DHS said 9,742 cases are active, with more than 800 of those being in Dane County. Health officials said there were 73 more people hospitalized, which is nearly triple the amount of Monday’s hospitalizations. Wisconsin still has nearly 2,300 hospital beds available.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 911.

Several school districts have announced their back-to-school plans for the fall. A number of schools in Dane County have decided to start the year with all-virtual learning, but districts in more rural parts of the area have chosen to maintain a traditional in-person approach.

News 3 Now has compiled a list of school districts and their respective plans.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.