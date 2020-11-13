Wisconsin tops 300K coronavirus cases; 7-day positivity rate reaches 36.2%

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has officially surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

According to state and county health officials, the state accumulated more than 100,000 new cases in less than three weeks.

An additional 6,848* cases of the virus were recorded Friday, bringing the lifetime total to 301,663*. The state Department of Health Services said more than 69,000 cases remain active.

Health officials said COVID-19 was a factor in 60 more deaths Friday, which puts the statewide death toll at 2,619*. DHS officials said 274 more people have been hospitalized.

With exponential growth in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the coronavirus surge in Wisconsin has left experts worried.

The seven-day positivity rate of new tests by person has reached 36.2%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is at 18.8%.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.