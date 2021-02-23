Wisconsin to receive substantially more vaccine doses than before

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials will be receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than ever before.

The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday afternoon it will be receiving 115,000 first doses, which is 64% more than they were receiving weekly in mid-January. Officials said they would be getting that amount for at least the next two weeks.

At the same time, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the more than 6,300 Wisconsinites dead from the virus.

“Many Wisconsinites know firsthand the pain of this loss, and we join them in their mourning with heavy hearts,” Evers said during a news briefing.

As of Tuesday, Wisconsin ranks 4th in the nation when it comes to vaccination rates. Vaccinators’ supply requests keep outpacing the state’s allotment, and health officials said they will continue asking the federal government for more.

