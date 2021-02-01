Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots

Associated Press by Associated Press

Wilfredo Lee Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month.

The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.

The state’s plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.

Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they’re eligible. If they aren’t, they’ll go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.