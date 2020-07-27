Wisconsin to be added to Chicago’s quarantine list, mayor says

Brandon Arbuckle

Millennium Park Courtesy of Frau Blau Auf Pauli

CHICAGO — Wisconsin will be the most recent state added to Chicago’s travel quarantine list, which asks anyone coming from Wisconsin and into the city to self-isolate for 14 days.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement Monday during a news conference on housing assistance, according to CBS 2 Chicago.

Lightfoot said Wisconsin is expected to be added to the list “later this week” and will join 18 other states.

WTMJ-TV said Wisconsin has also been added to Washington D.C.’s travel advisory due to a steady stream of daily COVID-19 cases.

Wisconsin has nearly reached a lifetime total of 50,000 cases as of Monday afternoon.

