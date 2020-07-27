Wisconsin to be added to Chicago’s quarantine list, mayor says
CHICAGO — Wisconsin will be the most recent state added to Chicago’s travel quarantine list, which asks anyone coming from Wisconsin and into the city to self-isolate for 14 days.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement Monday during a news conference on housing assistance, according to CBS 2 Chicago.
Lightfoot said Wisconsin is expected to be added to the list “later this week” and will join 18 other states.
WTMJ-TV said Wisconsin has also been added to Washington D.C.’s travel advisory due to a steady stream of daily COVID-19 cases.
Wisconsin has nearly reached a lifetime total of 50,000 cases as of Monday afternoon.
