Wisconsin tips off the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley
Greg Gard

MADISON, Wis. – It’s officially official, the Badgers earn 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.


Wisconsin will face the winner of the Nebraska/Penn State game on Thursday at approximately 8:15 P.M. The Badgers split were 2-0 against the Huskers and 1-1 versus the Nittany Lions in the regular season.

If UW wins Thursday, they’ll face Iowa on Friday night.

