Wisconsin tips off the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – It’s officially official, the Badgers earn 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

#Badgers get Nebraska/Penn State winner on Thursday around 8:15ish If they win, it's Wisconsin/Iowa round 3 on Friday. https://t.co/yEvphfemSv — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 8, 2021



Wisconsin will face the winner of the Nebraska/Penn State game on Thursday at approximately 8:15 P.M. The Badgers split were 2-0 against the Huskers and 1-1 versus the Nittany Lions in the regular season.

If UW wins Thursday, they’ll face Iowa on Friday night.

