Wisconsin three-peats, clinches share of Big Ten title

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team downed No. 11 Nebraska to clinch a share of the Big Ten title on Friday.

After losing the opening set, the Badgers rallied and took the next three to beat the Huskers 3-1. This is Wisconsin’s third-straight year finishing as conference champions.

The Badgers wrap the regular season on Saturday against Indiana. The first serve is at 7 p.m.

