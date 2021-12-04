Wisconsin sweeps Colgate, advances to Saturday’s second round

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin made quick work in their first round of the NCAA tournament, sweeping Colgate (25-12, 25-15, 25-14) in straight sets.

It all begins tonight for @BadgerVB. No. 4 Wisconsin will face Colgate in the first round of the NCAA tournament 🏐 #Badgers #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/aeyh1HB2Z1 — Jordyn Reed (@JordynReedTV) December 4, 2021



Dana Rettke led the way for the Badgers with 14 kills, while Anna Smrek added in 8. Lauren Barnes finished with 18 digs.

UP NEXT:

UW will host Florida Gulf Coast at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

