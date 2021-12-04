Wisconsin sweeps Colgate, advances to Saturday’s second round

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin made quick work in their first round of the NCAA tournament, sweeping Colgate (25-12, 25-15, 25-14) in straight sets.


Dana Rettke led the way for the Badgers with 14 kills, while Anna Smrek added in 8. Lauren Barnes finished with 18 digs.

UP NEXT:
UW will host Florida Gulf Coast at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

