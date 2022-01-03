Wisconsin surpasses one million total COVID-19 cases since pandemic began, DHS says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has now surpassed one million COVID-19 cases nearly two years into the pandemic, according to the latest data from the state’s Department of Health Services.

DHS reports the state has seen 1,005,150 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Wisconsin surpassed the one million case threshold over the weekend.

The latest DHS data also shows a seven-day average new case count of 5,392, up from 3,375 on December 27.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 24.5%, up from 15% one week ago.

Statewide, 90.6% of hospital beds and 92.4% of intensive care beds in the state were in use as of December 29.

Last week, the state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. The most recent data from DHS shows the total is now at 10,075 and the seven-day average death count is at 20 deaths per day.

